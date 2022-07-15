Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022

WKN: A2DGZ5 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Ticker-Symbol: GVP1 
Tradegate
15.07.22
10:46 Uhr
2,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.07.2022 | 11:52
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Shaikan Payments Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Shaikan Payments Update 15-Jul-2022 / 10:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 July 2022

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Shaikan Payments Update

Gulf Keystone confirms that a gross payment of USD48.7 million (USD38.1 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") for Shaikan crude oil sales during April 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regime.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
Celicourt Communications:        +44 (0) 20 8434 2754 
Mark Antelme 
                     GKP@Celicourt.uk 
Jimmy Lea

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2022 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
