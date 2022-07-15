Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (360/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for warrants issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will change. The change will be valid as
of July18, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN     Current Long Name/Symbol New Long Name/Symbol  
GB00BNV32356 BULL PSNY X2 AVA 3    BULL POLESTAR X2 AVA 3 
GB00BNV32240 BULL PSNY X1.5 AVA 3   BULL POLESTAR X1.5 AVA 3

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
