Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (360/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will change. The change will be valid as of July18, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name/Symbol New Long Name/Symbol GB00BNV32356 BULL PSNY X2 AVA 3 BULL POLESTAR X2 AVA 3 GB00BNV32240 BULL PSNY X1.5 AVA 3 BULL POLESTAR X1.5 AVA 3 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB