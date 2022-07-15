The Germany-based heating specialist wants to invest more than €200 million (US$200.5 million) in the new heat pump facility.From pv magazine Germany German heating, industrial, and refrigeration systems manufacturer Viessmann will build a new heat pump factory in Legnica, Poland. The Allendorf-based company wants to invest more than €200 million (US$200.5 million) in the new facility. Viessmann said in the spring it intends to invest a total of €1 billion in the expansion of its heat pump and green air conditioning business over the next three years. The new facility will be built on an area ...

