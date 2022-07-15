UP Initiative sponsor, DuPont Teijin is investigating closed loop recycling processes, specifically looking at how its backsheets can be recovered and used as a raw material for new production. Since 2020, it has been working on industrial trials with customers to offer rPET backsheets across its entire product range, and proof of principal trials to demonstrate the commercial feasibility of a true closed loop recycling process. pv magazine caught up with Steven Davies, EMEA market manager?to discover what progress has been made in the last year.pv magazine: Last March, you said industrial trials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...