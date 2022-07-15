Scientists tested bifacial PV devices based on silicon and gallium arsenide cells connected in a four terminal layout. They note that the four terminal design offers significant advantages over more common two terminal devices, allowing for a 17% (relative) increase in efficiency thanks to better absorption of light reaching the rear side.A research team from the Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems (IMM) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR) has developed a four-terminal bifacial multijunction PV device consisting of two mini modules based on gallium arsenide (GaAs) and a ...

