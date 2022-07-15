SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: Voluntary Announcement Business Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") wishes to inform the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders") and potential investors of the latest business update further to its announcements dated November 2, 2021 and May 25, 2022.

On May 25, 2022, the Ceke Port of Entry re-opened for coal export on a trial basis, with a limited number of trucks permitted to cross the border during the trial period. Since May 25, 2022, the number of trucks permitted to cross the Chinese-Mongolian border, as well as the coal exports have been increasing. As a result, the Company's management have decided to gradually resume mining operations beginning on July 15, 2022. The Company's major mining operations, including coal mining, shall be resumed and expected to increase coal production volume in a gradual manner, while the coal processing shall remain suspended for the time being and the management will revisit the possibility of resumption of coal processing at a later time.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

