Alphinat Inc.: Alphinat Announces the Release of SmartGuide Version "X" and Board of Director Changes

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces the release of SmartGuide Version "X" and Board of Director changes.

"SmartGuide X introduces several new features and a multitude of improvements to make developing your applications easier than ever," explains Harold Russel Alphinat's Chief Software Architect. "With this version, it has never been so easy and pleasant to create secure web/mobile applications for your organization."

SmartGuide X focuses on facilitating the integration of source control systems, as well on the addition of numerous functionalities to reduce, more than ever, the use of code in the creation of your apps.

With SmartGuide X it is possible to have dynamic validation messages, recalculate fields, trigger events on fields, or even stop the processing of a sequence of actions.

Multilingual support has also been greatly improved, allowing labels to be translated directly from the Designer interface without the need to use an Excel file.

A brand-new base theme is provided which allows much easier customization and facilitates updates.

Smartlet source files now separated by pages, for easier versioning

Smartlet localization files in JSON form separated by page, to facilitate version management

Metadata now available at theme level

New simplified Smartlets navigation URL, allowing you to ride in default Smartlets multiple mode

Scripts in beanshell now with highlighting for easier reading

Rules support via beanshell scripts

Action GotoSmartlet can now trigger Smartlet initialization destination

Actions to show/hide a field

Ability to assign an error message to a field

Ability to put a read-only field on an action

New function available to delete cookies

Extension functions can return arrays of values

As well as several performance optimizations

Do not hesitate to contact Alphinat at sales@Alphinat.com for more information.

Our teams are involved in a variety of strategic projects. Using SmartGuide, they have been able to rapidly delivery solutions with minimal delays, demonstrating the level of productivity that SmartGuide offers our clients and partners.

SmartGuide allows the IT department to focus on the infrastructure, technical conventions, connections to existing systems. SmartGuide demonstrates that it offers our clients and partners the lowest Total Cost of Ownership compared to custom coded solutions.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadens its horizons by now counting five main areas of solution development:

SmartGuide® Grants and Contributions solution (www.SmartGrants.ca) was developed in conjunction with a federal department of the Canadian Government. This platform offers unparalleled productivity for federal, state and municipal clients creating calls for grants including financial program creations for applications, adjudication and payments. SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 365 (www.smartD365.com) has optimize the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises. SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry solutions (www.SmartGHGR.ca) is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gas. Alphinat currently has three provincial clients for our SmartGHGR.ca solution. SmartGuide® Claims solutions (www.SmartClaims.ca) was developed in conjunction with a major IT consulting partner, which aims at offering unparalleled productivity to federal, state and municipal clients for financial claims applications, ajudication and settlements for financial compensation and class action settlements. SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal, CIVIC Portal for Permits & Licensing (www.PermitSmart.ca) and SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud are Municipal Cloud and on-premises solutions front ending partner solutions and other digital services for improved user experience for both the cities and their citizens.



The team delivers solutions to various federal, state, and provincial agencies and municipalities across North America. In addition, the company continues to be involved in supporting its partners to ensure the delivery of solutions to government customers.

Alphinat also announces the retirement of Marcel Elefant from the Board of Directors after many years of tireless services and valuable insights Marcel shared with management and the board.

"We wish to thank Marcel for his time and unwavering support of Alphinat Inc," said Michel Lemoine, Chairperson of the board of Alphinat. "We enjoyed his thoughtful recommendations and shared enthusiasm to help bring Alphinat to a commercial success."

Alphinat welcomes Sridhar (Sri) Subramanian to the Board of Directors of Alphinat as Sri brings 25 years of experience in the software industry including executive roles in marketing and strategic partnership development. "Sri has worked to partner with Alphinat in the past and has helped align our partnership strategy," said Curtis Page, President and CEO of Alphinat. "We are thankful to have Sri join our team and his support to management and the board will be impactful."

Alphinat's full filling information can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. We enable people leveraging a customer's vision to be an integral part of the development team. After all, what better way to ensure a more favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

