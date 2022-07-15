Ubiquitech Software Corp.: CannazALL Adds Sezzle Payment Option Offering Customers Interest Free Payments

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce it has added Sezzle to its payment options giving customers the option to make four interest free payments on all purchases.

By adding the Sezzle payment option customers are shown the payment amounts for each product/purchase, and once selected approval takes seconds, and the customer is taken through checkout. The customer is then set up with four interest free payments through Sezzle

CEO James Ballas said "Adding Sezzle to our payment options is a great way to help our customers in a tough economy and allow them to buy now and pay later. Interest free. This is especially helpful to our Affiliate partners as it gives them a greater opportunity to make a sale. So, it's great for everyone and it's another platform to boost conversions and sales revenue"

Customers can access Sezzle payment information on each product page @ www.cannazall.com, and at Checkout.

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates: www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com

SOURCE: Ubiquitech Software Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708618/CannazALLTM-Adds-SezzleTM-Payment-Option-Offering-Customers-Interest-Free-Payments