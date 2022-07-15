BCII Enterprises Inc. Acquires Innovative Data Company, YourInfo.com Corp

Acquisition bolsters BCII Enterprises's growing portfolio with YourInfo.com Corp's patent-pending technology that enables individuals and entities to share in Ad revenue related to their data.

Builds on BCII's strategy of acquiring innovative technology companies in key categories.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / BCII Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:BCII) ("BCII"), a blockchain technology company, today announced its acquisition of YourInfo.com Corp., an innovative data company that allows individuals and entities to profit from their data.

About YourInfo.com

YourInfo.com Corp.'s ("YourInfo") technology platform, which is currently in development, will enable individuals, corporations/entities and/or assets (collectively, "Users") to gather and aggregate, for their own purpose and interest, the independent data collected and used by third parties such as Google, Facebook, and others for ads related to the browsing and website visits of such Users.

An example of such data is all the information that Facebook (n/k/a META) has historically collected, and continues to collect, on all of that User's actions and browsing history on Facebook-tagged sites. This is critical information that Facebook uses to target ads related to the User's interests. This model is responsible for the substantial ad revenues generated by Meta, Google, and other such service providers.

Unfortunately, not many individuals know or understand that they too, can access the vast and valuable information that is being generated and collected through their online activity.

Even more importantly, even fewer individuals are aware that they too, can access, aggregate, and even "monetize" their own personal data in the same way Meta, Google, and other do to generate ad revenues.

YourInfo.com enables Users of the internet to aggregate the vast data that has been generated by their activity, then further organize and standardize it, and finally, combine it with data from third-party sites of the User's preference, to create their very own "User Data Capsule".

This "User Data Capsule" would then contain valuable and monetizable information about the User. Using the power of network effects, any User who then wishes to monetize their data through ads can then do so. The reason that such data will be ad-worthy, and therefore valuable, is because ad-purchasing parties will know that the information about the User was independently collected and to that degree verified.

The monetization process for issuing monetary benefits to the User will be through having parties interested in ads relating to the data of such Users paying a pre-set fee to purchase a piece of an NFT related to the User's data (ie "User Data Capsule") that would trade on BCII's own marketplace.

YourInfo.com will create the NFT annually on behalf of the User and that NFT will hold a key that is used to only access that User's Data Capsule. Demand for such data capsules is expected to naturally come from advertisers, curiosity seekers, as well as speculators who may have ability or interest in speculating about said User's future development implied in the data capsule.

In that regard, it should be clear that interested advertisers will be able to contact information capsule owners, such as individuals and other entities directly without YourInfo.com's participation in the interaction.

YourInfo.com expects to launch its business and technology platform on the fourth quarter of 2022.

Andreas Typaldos, CEO of BCII Enterprises, states "We're extremely excited about the innovative and far-reaching prospects of this acquisition. For far too long, Users of the internet have been gated from benefitting from their most important aspect: their data. YourInfo.com promises to change all of that and we're thrilled to be able to change the landscape of consumer data through the use of NFTs."

The US online advertising market is projected to grow from $132 billion in 2019 to $320 billion in 2025. Digital media accounted for approximately 65% of all global ad spending in 2021. Last year Google, Facebook and Amazon accounted for nearly 65% of the digital ad dollars spent.

This acquisition follows the acquisition of NFT Clearing, Inc. ("NFT") on January 4, 2022, whose mission and technology is to authenticate the provenance of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Details on the Transaction

BCII Enterprises, Inc. is acquiring YourInfo.com Corp and the companies have signed and closed the deal as of July 11, 2022. Further details were not disclosed.

About YourInfo.com Corp

YourInfo.com Corp. empowers individuals and entities with the ability to access, package, and "monetize" their data in NFT form. YourInfo.com believes that individuals should benefit from their internet presence, and that its patent=pending monetization model could become viral. YourInfo.com anticipates the launch of its business and technology platform on the fourth quarter of 2022.

About BCII Enterprises, Inc.

BCII Enterprises Inc., is a holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling disruptive assets in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with OTC Markets.

Contact:

Andreas Typaldos

info@bciienterprises.com

SOURCE: BCII Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708726/BCII-Enterprises-IncAcquires-Innovative-Data-Company-YourInfocom-Corp