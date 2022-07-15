SourceBreaker's technology transforms the way recruiters search, increasing recruiter productivity and revenue generation

Bullhorn, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their businesses, today announced that it has acquired SourceBreaker, a successful Bullhorn Marketplace partner and fast-growing provider of market-leading search and match solutions. SourceBreaker's intuitive solutions increase recruiters' productivity and help find the best talent across internal and external databases. The acquisition will further enhance Bullhorn's portfolio of solutions for talent engagement across the entire candidate lifecycle, from sourcing to engagement, onboarding, and redeployment.

Staffing and Recruitment Firms Need Solutions To Meet the Talent Shortage

The talent shortage is the top challenge facing global recruitment industry professionals in 2022, according to half of the 4,000 professionals surveyed in Bullhorn's "GRID 2022: Recruitment Trends Report." Consequently, candidate acquisition was named as the top priority by survey respondents, and a quarter of respondents indicated that sourcing candidates is their top recruitment challenge. As the talent shortage persists, recruiters need the ability to find candidates as effectively and efficiently as possible in order to stay competitive.

With Over 600 Customers, SourceBreaker Helps Firms Achieve Better Results

SourceBreaker has helped customers increase revenue and find scarce talent by improving the efficiency and productivity of their recruitment and business development professionals. SourceBreaker enables recruiters to easily create expanded search queries across internal and external databases to identify candidates who match the jobs they're trying to fill, and customers have seen impressive results: over 100% increase in relevant candidates, one to two hours saved per recruiter per day, and three times as many opportunities for every candidate.

Bullhorn and SourceBreaker customer Harvey Nash increased placements and revenuegenerated per recruiter by using SourceBreaker to search for candidates across multiple sources at a time and doubling the number of relevant candidates shown.

"Using SourceBreaker allows our recruiters to spend more time building personal relationships with candidates and less time searching online for profiles," said Andy Heyes, Managing Director at Harvey Nash.

Together, Bullhorn and SourceBreaker Will Continue To Help Firms Grow Faster

"We're committed to helping solve our customers' most pressing challenges, and at the top of the list right now is finding talent in today's tight labor market. We believe the addition of SourceBreaker's solutions to our portfolio will help staffing firms meet this challenge head-on by increasing recruiters' productivity and ultimately boosting their fill rates," said Matt Fischer, President and COO of Bullhorn. "As a successful Marketplace partner, SourceBreaker already serves hundreds of Bullhorn customers, and we look forward to bringing their solutions to even more of our customers."

"We created SourceBreaker to change the way recruiters search," said Steve Beckitt, founder and CEO of SourceBreaker. "Now more than ever, our products can help expand the pool of talent and identify better matches between candidates and jobs. We're incredibly excited to expand our reach by joining forces with Bullhorn, and we're all looking forward to joining the team."

The SourceBreaker senior leadership team, including Steve Beckitt and Adam Dale, will remain with the company, and SourceBreaker will continue to serve customers who use CRM and ATS solutions other than Bullhorn.

About SourceBreaker

Founded in London in 2014, SourceBreaker is an award-winning Search Match technology for recruiters.

The business was created to change the way recruiters search and today, their technology helps to grow over 600 businesses around the world. To learn more, visit www.sourcebreaker.com.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn's cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,400 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.

