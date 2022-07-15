Meta Materials Inc.: Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Files Registration Statement for Registration of its Common Stock

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc., has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the registration of the common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. The proposed registration of the common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. is being pursued in connection with the planned distribution of all shares of common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. to the holders of the Company's Series A Non-Voting Preferred Stock.

A registration statement relating to the registration of the common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. is an emerging growth energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Next Bridge Hydrocarbon's primary focus has been the development of interests in an oil and gas project they hold in the Orogrande Basin in West Texas. The company is led by Clifton DuBose, Jr., who has successfully acquired, managed, and/or sold thousands of royalty acres and non-operated working interests in the Permian Basin. Learn more in the registration statement on Form S-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the registration of the common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

Forward Looking Information

