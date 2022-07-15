Cann American Corp. Partner Cannagram Featured at California State Fair

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink:CNNA), the "Company", a holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, is pleased to announce the Company's strategic investment partner, Cannagram, will be featured at the California State Fair.

This year marks the first time the California State Fair, which runs from July 15th thru July 31st, will feature categories for cannabis.

As a subcategory of the State Fair there will be hosted a first ever Women's Canna Cup on July 24th. The event is designed to promote female entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry and will be powered by Cannagram as the official delivery provider for the event.

Several news outlets have already featured the event which is certain to bring vast exposure to Cannagram. One such article can be viewed here: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/inaugural-womens-cannacup-powered-by-cannagram-launches.

As an investment partner in Cannagram, the Company is confident the exposure at the California State Fair will add widespread exposure to Cannagram and by extension, increase Cann American revenue and shareholder value.

Stated Cann American CEO, Jason Black:" I'm very pleased with the strides Cannagram continues to make in its flagship Sacramento market. Having closely monitored the activity and books of its operations, I'm confident the Company's investment soon yield significant revenue and increased shareholder value."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: Contact@CannAmericanCorp.com

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/CNNA_OTC

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708721/Cann-American-Corp-Partner-Cannagram-Featured-at-California-State-Fair