- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew to acquire Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million, or DKK 300 million.
- • Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million)
- • The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive within the first year of ownership, parts of the benefits will only be harvested after some investments have been made
