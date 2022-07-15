The lawsuit is related to six alleged infringement claims regarding the US patents owned by Tigo Energy.US-based power optimizer manufacturer Tigo Energy has filed a patent lawsuit against SMA Solar Technology America LLC, the US unit of German PV inverter maker SMA, at the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuit is related to six alleged infringement claims regarding the US patents 8,823,218, 8,933,321, 9,584,021, 9,966,848, 10,256,770, and 10,333,405. "The complaint is focused on various systems and methods used in module-level rapid shutdown units that are attached ...

