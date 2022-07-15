DJ ReserveBlock Foundation: REALM Receives USD10M to Accelerate Play2Own Sustainable Metaverse

REALM Receives USD10M to Accelerate Play2Own Sustainable Metaverse

Road Town, British Virgin Islands |

REALM, a play2own metaverse platform, secures USD10 million investment from global investment group, LDA Capital. The funds will be utilized to accelerate the product roadmap, advance metaverse accessibility, and deliver more unique experiences and games through its infinitely scalable metaverse.

The goal is for REALM to expand its creator tools, make the platform hardware agnostic, increase the number of virtual experiences (realms), and position itself as a leading brand in the space.

"LDA Capital is enthusiastic about the advancements brought by REALM to the virtual worlds and games. REALM will bring the blockchain to mainstream consumers and allow them to really engage and interact inside the Metaverse, whether it is purchasing real estate in the form of NFTs, participating in events, or building their own microverse with simple tools. REALM is not only accelerating the entertainment industry, but also a new economy as a whole" said Warren Baker, Managing Partner, LDA Capital.

The global metaverse market is forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years and is expected to grow from USD 100 billion in 2022 to USD 1,5 trillion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.6% during the forecast period. While the industry promises high growth, REALM is a key player, changing the way NFT's are showcased and personalized, bringing a new way of customizing and monetizing the space, representing a revolution in the user experience.

"We are excited to be partnering with LDA as they really understand REALM's vision of reducing the barriers to enter the metaverse for brands and players. Our hybrid fiat & crypto metaverse unlocks the power of the blockchain, without the need for wallets, bridges or any environmental impact from ledger technologies. With LDA's commitment we will be able to create an infinitely scalable metaverse that equally supports our community, brands and creators, while positively impacting the wider society" said Matthew Larby, Founder & CEO at REALM.

About REALM

REALM is a mobile-first, play2own metaverse where everyone can play, create, and socialize while positively impacting the real world. It is decentralized and offers the Metaverse as a Service so individuals and brands can build their own digital 'realms' with no code and monetize. REALM rewards its players, creators, and token holders with - of their profit and shares another - with impact projects, via partners like Eden Reforestation and Plastic Bank. For more information please visit: www.realm.art; for inquiries please email: thomas@realm.art

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border investment opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over USUSD11 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; for inquiries please email: info@ldacap.com.

