BIS Research Study Projects the Mobility as a Service Market to Reach $379.66 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Mobility as a Service Market - A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $379.66 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 25.7%.

With the changing landscape of passengers' daily commutes, the demand for an integrated mobility service platform that combines various modes of transportation, such as public transit, private vehicles, and bikes, as a compact service package has increased in recent years.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is one such idea that has gained traction.

A MaaS platform integrates activities such as journey planning, tracking, booking car/ride, payment, and service feedback. Service providers can easily integrate multi-modal options such as sharing a ride, car, or bike and leasing a taxi or car for a certain timespan.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the MaaS market:

Rising urbanization and smart city initiatives

Increasing adoption of on-demand mobility services

Growing trend of smart mobility with better in-vehicle facilities

Increasing parking problems and emphasis on reducing CO2 emissions

Growing inclination toward micro-mobility

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Low awareness regarding the total lifetime cost of private vehicle ownership and service ownership

Data privacy and security concerns

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Ayan Bandopadhyay, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "With the evolving nature of travelers' everyday commutes, the need for a comprehensive mobility service platform that can provide convenient, cost-effective transportation methods has increased. The concept of mobility as a service (MaaS) emerged and promoted a number of developments, such as the increased adoption of carpooling. Mobility as a service (MaaS) has the potential to provide a hassle-free and sustainable transportation system for commuters."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies profiled in the study have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies' product portfolios, key developments, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent companies established in this market are:

BlaBlaCar

SHARE NOW

Citymapper

DiDi Chuxing

Grab

Lyft

Moovit Inc

Ola

Ridecell Inc

Uber

Zoox

Whim

Floatility

Easy Mile

Bridj

Careem

Ofo

Moovel

Bussr Technologies

Iomob

Bird Rides, Inc.

