Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Western Harmonics has announced the launch of a new range of solar-powered equipment that can help increase the use of renewable and clean energy sources in rural areas of the US. There has always been a high demand for alternative power options in isolated rural areas where it is expensive and impractical to depend on the grid to supply power to outlying buildings. For those living in rural areas or off the grid, getting access to reliable and cheaper power sources can be challenging.

Western Harmonics is a leading developer and retailer of solar-powered equipment like coolers, solar fans, and solar fans with battery backup. Motivated by the desire to explore alternative sources of energy that could help reduce utility bills, Chris Woyewodzic set up the company in 2011 and began by building and providing a mini solar-powered cooler. The company now has a wide range of products that are sold both in the United States and in international markets. The use of equipment like solar-powered fans and coolers from Western Harmonics offers several benefits like less pollution, a lower carbon footprint, and lower energy bills, in addition to making life more comfortable for people in remote rural communities.

Commenting on the firm's progress, Chris Woyewodzic, Co-Founder and CEO of Western Harmonics, "I was initially motivated to set up Western Harmonics as I was troubled by high utility bills after the Great Recession of 2008. I strongly felt that there had to be a better alternative that provided access to cheaper and cleaner energy. We went from selling 50 units in the first year to 150 units in the second year. Demand has increased to the point where we clear the inventory as soon as it arrives when we make deliveries of the pre-orders we receive from our customers. I'm on a mission to eliminate any kind of pre-orders by having all products fully in stock for quick delivery. It's also my goal because of situations like hurricane aftermaths. Having seen it with my own eyes, I know how much of a need there is for off-the-grid power sources. This attests to the strong demand for clean energy solutions in rural as well as urban areas."

