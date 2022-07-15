Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:

20,968 shares

€214,295.64 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2022:

BUY 116,754 shares 1,432,388.92 EUR 384 transactions SELL 115,879 shares 1,418,747.39 EUR 356 transactions

For information, as of December 31st, 2021, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

20,093 shares

€231,217.09 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Controle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies:About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Appendix

Buy Sell ALMDT FP Number of Transactions Number of shares Volumes in EUR Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in EUR Total 384 116,754 1,432,388.92 356 115,879 1,418,747.39 20220103 2 401 6,095.46 2 224 3,476.42 20220104 4 901 13,505.78 1 1 15.38 20220105 2 371 5,550.26 1 1 15.06 20220106 1 1 15.88 7 2,681 42,704.28 20220107 1 1 16.08 4 1,361 22,032.48 20220110 4 1,021 16,171.50 1 1 16.30 20220111 2 441 6,694.70 2 67 1,038.50 20220112 1 1 15.26 1 1 15.26 20220113 1 1 15.16 3 1,151 17,845.36 20220114 2 201 3,063.48 3 627 9,766.92 20220117 2 2 30.92 3 1,051 16,677.26 20220118 2 701 11,005.98 3 981 15,801.98 20220119 2 711 11,191.32 1 1 15.92 20220120 1 1 15.68 1 1 15.68 20220121 3 1,051 16,253.52 1 1 15.72 20220124 6 2,331 34,229.20 1 1 15.20 20220125 3 981 13,509.20 4 1,441 20,490.40 20220126 2 671 9,098.80 4 1,401 19,528.20 20220127 5 2,211 29,618.00 1 1 13.80 20220128 4 1,531 19,284.98 3 1,281 16,829.18 20220131 4 1,016 13,203.80 3 1,301 17,505.40 20220201 1 1 13.20 4 1,511 20,185.80 20220202 1 1 13.80 6 2,141 30,520.00 20220203 4 1,244 17,736.62 4 1,241 18,369.32 20220204 2 404 5,559.28 1 1 14.00 20220207 2 741 10,270.50 2 481 6,820.50 20220208 2 731 10,117.22 1 1 14.02 20220209 1 1 14.04 3 526 7,429.14 20220210 2 721 9,978.72 4 1,301 18,499.32 20220211 3 1,131 15,756.06 1 1 14.06 20220214 4 1,631 21,961.52 1 1 13.52 20220215 2 651 8,918.76 3 1,241 17,445.56 20220216 2 671 9,273.40 2 531 7,487.00 20220217 4 1,531 20,818.66 1 1 13.86 20220218 4 1,431 19,010.28 1 1 13.48 20220221 5 1,901 23,641.52 1 1 12.72 20220222 4 1,311 14,945.40 2 671 8,198.80 20220223 2 541 6,470.64 2 681 8,335.44 20220224 6 1,901 20,606.84 1 1 10.84 20220225 1 1 11.58 4 1,961 22,957.18 20220228 7 2,189 24,919.54 5 2,083 24,362.28 20220301 4 1,291 15,123.70 2 691 8,374.90 20220302 4 1,154 12,928.18 2 505 5,887.86 20220303 4 1,251 13,961.96 3 1,641 19,079.16 20220304 4 1,351 14,402.70 1 1 10.90 20220307 9 2,961 28,900.86 1 1 10.06 20220308 3 721 6,950.44 4 2,201 22,167.04 20220309 1 1 10.24 13 7,587 81,646.24 20220310 4 1,171 13,129.46 4 1,551 18,108.66 20220311 1 1 11.16 10 4,411 51,673.96 20220314 1 1 11.88 4 1,201 14,355.88 20220315 4 1,501 17,404.80 1 1 11.80 20220316 1 1 11.76 5 1,401 16,570.76 20220317 3 1,371 16,586.90 2 421 5,237.10 20220318 2 723 8,546.10 4 1,171 14,224.26 20220321 4 2,191 26,251.30 2 471 5,793.30 20220322 2 707 8,470.14 2 531 6,510.06 20220323 1 1 12.30 9 3,541 44,537.70 20220324 6 3,391 41,821.50 1 1 12.50 20220325 1 1 12.18 2 521 6,376.98 20220328 1 1 12.26 6 2,391 29,715.26 20220329 1 1 12.70 9 2,921 38,302.50 20220330 5 3,071 41,385.96 2 351 4,857.56 20220331 4 1,837 25,068.72 5 1,021 14,358.20 20220401 1 1 13.92 5 1,081 15,180.72 20220404 4 2,061 28,571.40 1 1 14.20 20220405 4 1,921 25,952.14 1 1 13.74 20220406 4 1,781 23,561.10 3 472 6,410.78 20220407 1 1 14.00 5 1,391 19,474.00 20220408 3 1,161 15,831.14 2 92 1,282.48 20220411 3 1,091 14,854.44 3 649 9,050.60 20220412 4 1,611 21,629.84 1 1 13.44 20220413 3 1,011 13,199.36 2 2 26.72 20220414 1 1 13.18 2 3 39.54 20220415 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20220418 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20220419 5 1,731 22,386.64 1 1 13.04 20220420 1 1 13.14 5 1,711 22,658.14 20220421 1 1 13.50 6 1,681 23,205.10 20220422 8 3,091 41,260.22 1 1 13.82 20220425 7 2,141 25,700.30 2 121 1,466.50 20220426 4 1,057 12,774.82 1 1 12.14 20220427 6 1,600 19,044.62 1 1 12.16 20220428 6 1,463 16,799.26 1 1 11.62 20220429 4 891 10,215.26 2 587 6,785.82 20220502 1 1 11.64 5 2,171 25,501.44 20220503 2 371 4,311.22 2 200 2,371.96 20220504 4 1,011 11,749.70 2 2 23.80 20220505 3 641 7,333.70 5 3,131 36,948.10 20220506 11 3,190 35,168.24 1 1 11.46 20220509 7 1,680 17,108.42 1 1 10.32 20220510 1 1 9.80 5 2,537 25,390.64 20220511 3 761 7,465.82 5 3,131 31,626.22 20220512 6 1,981 19,542.36 1 1 9.96 20220513 1 1 10.08 6 4,041 41,290.88 20220516 1 1 10.48 7 3,470 36,851.28 20220517 5 2,301 24,761.34 1 1 10.94 20220518 5 2,031 21,652.92 1 1 10.72 20220519 5 1,821 19,003.48 1 1 10.48 20220520 1 1 10.64 6 3,741 40,353.64 20220523 8 2,041 23,071.28 1 1 11.48 20220524 5 1,741 18,874.48 1 1 11.08 20220525 3 731 7,757.50 1 1 10.70 20220526 1 1 10.74 4 2,021 22,036.94 20220527 6 1,551 17,499.10 1 1 11.30 20220530 2 441 5,018.82 2 2 23.24 20220531 4 971 10,869.96 1 1 11.36 20220601 1 1 11.00 4 2,061 22,843.20 20220602 2 481 5,271.92 2 731 8,187.12 20220603 1 1 11.12 4 1,911 21,410.52 20220606 1 1 11.56 2 681 7,872.36 20220607 2 561 6,406.80 5 2,159 25,335.96 20220608 1 610 7,137.00 1 610 7,283.40 20220609 1 1 11.98 2 611 7,368.58 20220610 1 1 12.50 5 1,841 23,122.50 20220613 6 2,301 28,021.78 1 1 12.58 20220614 4 1,491 16,610.32 3 1,191 13,813.52 20220615 3 941 10,789.12 1 1 11.52 20220616 3 921 10,227.24 2 285 3,248.84 20220617 2 571 6,429.68 2 661 7,601.48 20220620 2 581 6,495.60 4 1,721 19,797.60 20220621 1 1 12.02 4 1,567 18,960.14 20220622 3 991 11,778.20 1 1 12.00 20220623 2 611 7,234.48 2 601 7,260.08 20220624 1 1 12.00 4 1,621 19,884.80 20220627 3 1,021 12,196.16 1 1 12.16 20220628 2 641 7,525.50 4 1,581 19,077.10 20220629 3 688 8,131.60 2 11 132.42 20220630 1 470 5,301.60 2 1,289 14,902.83

