Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:
- 20,968 shares
- €214,295.64 in cash
Transactions during the first half 2022:
BUY
116,754 shares
1,432,388.92 EUR
384 transactions
SELL
115,879 shares
1,418,747.39 EUR
356 transactions
For information, as of December 31st, 2021, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 20,093 shares
- €231,217.09 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Controle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies:About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
Buy
Sell
|ALMDT FP
Number of Transactions
Number of shares
Volumes in EUR
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in EUR
Total
384
116,754
1,432,388.92
356
115,879
1,418,747.39
20220103
2
401
6,095.46
2
224
3,476.42
20220104
4
901
13,505.78
1
1
15.38
20220105
2
371
5,550.26
1
1
15.06
20220106
1
1
15.88
7
2,681
42,704.28
20220107
1
1
16.08
4
1,361
22,032.48
20220110
4
1,021
16,171.50
1
1
16.30
20220111
2
441
6,694.70
2
67
1,038.50
20220112
1
1
15.26
1
1
15.26
20220113
1
1
15.16
3
1,151
17,845.36
20220114
2
201
3,063.48
3
627
9,766.92
20220117
2
2
30.92
3
1,051
16,677.26
20220118
2
701
11,005.98
3
981
15,801.98
20220119
2
711
11,191.32
1
1
15.92
20220120
1
1
15.68
1
1
15.68
20220121
3
1,051
16,253.52
1
1
15.72
20220124
6
2,331
34,229.20
1
1
15.20
20220125
3
981
13,509.20
4
1,441
20,490.40
20220126
2
671
9,098.80
4
1,401
19,528.20
20220127
5
2,211
29,618.00
1
1
13.80
20220128
4
1,531
19,284.98
3
1,281
16,829.18
20220131
4
1,016
13,203.80
3
1,301
17,505.40
20220201
1
1
13.20
4
1,511
20,185.80
20220202
1
1
13.80
6
2,141
30,520.00
20220203
4
1,244
17,736.62
4
1,241
18,369.32
20220204
2
404
5,559.28
1
1
14.00
20220207
2
741
10,270.50
2
481
6,820.50
20220208
2
731
10,117.22
1
1
14.02
20220209
1
1
14.04
3
526
7,429.14
20220210
2
721
9,978.72
4
1,301
18,499.32
20220211
3
1,131
15,756.06
1
1
14.06
20220214
4
1,631
21,961.52
1
1
13.52
20220215
2
651
8,918.76
3
1,241
17,445.56
20220216
2
671
9,273.40
2
531
7,487.00
20220217
4
1,531
20,818.66
1
1
13.86
20220218
4
1,431
19,010.28
1
1
13.48
20220221
5
1,901
23,641.52
1
1
12.72
20220222
4
1,311
14,945.40
2
671
8,198.80
20220223
2
541
6,470.64
2
681
8,335.44
20220224
6
1,901
20,606.84
1
1
10.84
20220225
1
1
11.58
4
1,961
22,957.18
20220228
7
2,189
24,919.54
5
2,083
24,362.28
20220301
4
1,291
15,123.70
2
691
8,374.90
20220302
4
1,154
12,928.18
2
505
5,887.86
20220303
4
1,251
13,961.96
3
1,641
19,079.16
20220304
4
1,351
14,402.70
1
1
10.90
20220307
9
2,961
28,900.86
1
1
10.06
20220308
3
721
6,950.44
4
2,201
22,167.04
20220309
1
1
10.24
13
7,587
81,646.24
20220310
4
1,171
13,129.46
4
1,551
18,108.66
20220311
1
1
11.16
10
4,411
51,673.96
20220314
1
1
11.88
4
1,201
14,355.88
20220315
4
1,501
17,404.80
1
1
11.80
20220316
1
1
11.76
5
1,401
16,570.76
20220317
3
1,371
16,586.90
2
421
5,237.10
20220318
2
723
8,546.10
4
1,171
14,224.26
20220321
4
2,191
26,251.30
2
471
5,793.30
20220322
2
707
8,470.14
2
531
6,510.06
20220323
1
1
12.30
9
3,541
44,537.70
20220324
6
3,391
41,821.50
1
1
12.50
20220325
1
1
12.18
2
521
6,376.98
20220328
1
1
12.26
6
2,391
29,715.26
20220329
1
1
12.70
9
2,921
38,302.50
20220330
5
3,071
41,385.96
2
351
4,857.56
20220331
4
1,837
25,068.72
5
1,021
14,358.20
20220401
1
1
13.92
5
1,081
15,180.72
20220404
4
2,061
28,571.40
1
1
14.20
20220405
4
1,921
25,952.14
1
1
13.74
20220406
4
1,781
23,561.10
3
472
6,410.78
20220407
1
1
14.00
5
1,391
19,474.00
20220408
3
1,161
15,831.14
2
92
1,282.48
20220411
3
1,091
14,854.44
3
649
9,050.60
20220412
4
1,611
21,629.84
1
1
13.44
20220413
3
1,011
13,199.36
2
2
26.72
20220414
1
1
13.18
2
3
39.54
20220415
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20220418
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20220419
5
1,731
22,386.64
1
1
13.04
20220420
1
1
13.14
5
1,711
22,658.14
20220421
1
1
13.50
6
1,681
23,205.10
20220422
8
3,091
41,260.22
1
1
13.82
20220425
7
2,141
25,700.30
2
121
1,466.50
20220426
4
1,057
12,774.82
1
1
12.14
20220427
6
1,600
19,044.62
1
1
12.16
20220428
6
1,463
16,799.26
1
1
11.62
20220429
4
891
10,215.26
2
587
6,785.82
20220502
1
1
11.64
5
2,171
25,501.44
20220503
2
371
4,311.22
2
200
2,371.96
20220504
4
1,011
11,749.70
2
2
23.80
20220505
3
641
7,333.70
5
3,131
36,948.10
20220506
11
3,190
35,168.24
1
1
11.46
20220509
7
1,680
17,108.42
1
1
10.32
20220510
1
1
9.80
5
2,537
25,390.64
20220511
3
761
7,465.82
5
3,131
31,626.22
20220512
6
1,981
19,542.36
1
1
9.96
20220513
1
1
10.08
6
4,041
41,290.88
20220516
1
1
10.48
7
3,470
36,851.28
20220517
5
2,301
24,761.34
1
1
10.94
20220518
5
2,031
21,652.92
1
1
10.72
20220519
5
1,821
19,003.48
1
1
10.48
20220520
1
1
10.64
6
3,741
40,353.64
20220523
8
2,041
23,071.28
1
1
11.48
20220524
5
1,741
18,874.48
1
1
11.08
20220525
3
731
7,757.50
1
1
10.70
20220526
1
1
10.74
4
2,021
22,036.94
20220527
6
1,551
17,499.10
1
1
11.30
20220530
2
441
5,018.82
2
2
23.24
20220531
4
971
10,869.96
1
1
11.36
20220601
1
1
11.00
4
2,061
22,843.20
20220602
2
481
5,271.92
2
731
8,187.12
20220603
1
1
11.12
4
1,911
21,410.52
20220606
1
1
11.56
2
681
7,872.36
20220607
2
561
6,406.80
5
2,159
25,335.96
20220608
1
610
7,137.00
1
610
7,283.40
20220609
1
1
11.98
2
611
7,368.58
20220610
1
1
12.50
5
1,841
23,122.50
20220613
6
2,301
28,021.78
1
1
12.58
20220614
4
1,491
16,610.32
3
1,191
13,813.52
20220615
3
941
10,789.12
1
1
11.52
20220616
3
921
10,227.24
2
285
3,248.84
20220617
2
571
6,429.68
2
661
7,601.48
20220620
2
581
6,495.60
4
1,721
19,797.60
20220621
1
1
12.02
4
1,567
18,960.14
20220622
3
991
11,778.20
1
1
12.00
20220623
2
611
7,234.48
2
601
7,260.08
20220624
1
1
12.00
4
1,621
19,884.80
20220627
3
1,021
12,196.16
1
1
12.16
20220628
2
641
7,525.50
4
1,581
19,077.10
20220629
3
688
8,131.60
2
11
132.42
20220630
1
470
5,301.60
2
1,289
14,902.83
