NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Press Release 15 July 2022 Results of Consent Solicitation PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) («Polyus», or the «Company») highlights the announcement made by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Polyus Finance Plc («Issuer») earlier today on the results of the consent solicitation process («Consent Solicitation») for its outstanding U.S.$800,000,000 5.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2023, U.S.$500,000,000 4.70% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 and U.S.$700,000,000 3.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2028 («Notes»). The Issuer thanks all Noteholders who have responded promptly and participated in the consent solicitation process and notifies that Consents from the Noteholders of the 2023 Notes and 2024 Notes were obtained and accepted before the Consent Expiration Time (14 July 2022 (5:00 p.m. (London time)). Consents were distributed in the following way from outstanding amounts of respective notes: Notes due 2023 - 76%

Notes due 2024 - 77%

Notes due 2028 - 65% Consequently, as of the Effective Time, I2 Capital Trust Corporation Ltd will act as the new trustee in respect of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes. The Issuer intends to proceed with new consent solicitation process in relation to the 2028 Notes to replace the trustee respectively. The further steps will be announced in due course. To recap, the terms of the earlier announced Consent Solicitation are detailed in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 24 June 2022 ("Memorandum"). The following table sets forth details of the Notes: Description of the Notes ISIN Code/

Common Code

(Regulation S Notes) ISIN Code/

Common Code/

CUSIP Code

(Rule 144A Notes) Outstanding Principal Amount U.S.$800,000,000 5.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2023 XS1533922933

153392293 US73180YAC84 /

111731179 /

73180YAC8 U.S.$330,007,000 U.S.$500,000,000 4.70% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 XS1713474325

171347432 US73181LAA98 /

111730962 /

73181LAA9 U.S.$322,604,000 U.S.$700,000,000 3.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2028 XS2396900685

239690068 US73181LAB71 /

239725104 /

73181LAB7 U.S.$700,000,000 Polyus Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com

