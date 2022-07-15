Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022
WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2022 | 19:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of name and ticker code for Lundin Energy (196/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy)
held on June 16, 2022, approved a change of the company name to Orrön Energy
AB. As a consequence of the name change, Lundin Energy has changed its stock
exchange ticker to ORRON with an effect from the start of trading on July 6,
2022. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Energy (LUPE). 

              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              LUPE                    ORRON

The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079698
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
