NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of name and ticker code for Lundin Energy (196/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) held on June 16, 2022, approved a change of the company name to Orrön Energy AB. As a consequence of the name change, Lundin Energy has changed its stock exchange ticker to ORRON with an effect from the start of trading on July 6, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Energy (LUPE). Old Symbol New Symbol LUPE ORRON The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079698