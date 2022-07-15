Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Announces Changes in Officer Personnel

CLEVELAND,OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today announced, as part of its restructuring initiated in Q2, 2022, that Edmund Gai has joined Mace as its Omnichannel Sales Manager effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Gai has over 25 years of successful sales and new business development experience that spans five continents in both business to business and retail channels. He has been with consumer products companies such as Henkel Corporation and IdeaStream Consumer Products and worked with major retailers such as Costco and Meijer. Mr. Gai is tasked with growing the company's B2B and retail segments.

Mark O'Conner has joined the Company as its Corporate Controller. Mark brings 26 years of accounting and businesses experience to help expand operations and support new business opportunities. He has held various senior financial leadership positions in private companies.

Michael A. Weisbarth is resigning from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective July 15, 2022. Mr. Weisbarth has served as Mace's CFO since February 2021. Mike has been contemplating a career change for some time and the addition of Mark O'Connor makes this an opportune time for him to initiate this change. The Company will not be filling the CFO position at this time as the consolidation of financial activity at the Controller level makes sense for a company this size and furthers Mace's objective of reducing overhead costs.

"On behalf of our Board and Mace's management team, we are excited to have Edmund and Mark join the Mace team with their vast experiences. We will miss Mike and thank him for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his career path change," stated Sanjay Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mace.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Mark O'Conner

Corporate Controller

moconner@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708776/Mace-Announces-Changes-in-Officer-Personnel