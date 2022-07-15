Cumming Shake Roofer, Braswell Construction Group, Uses Synthetic Shake Roofing to Improve Georgia Neighborhoods

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Talented cedar shake roofing specialists at Braswell Construction Company redefine Georgia neighborhoods using stunning DaVinci Synthetic Shake Roofing.

Braswell Construction Group (BCG) is a preferred partner in the roofing industry known for its exceptional installations and great customer service. Recognized as the top roofing specialist for real cedar shake and synthetic shake roofing, BCG is one of the few Georgia contractors that knows how to restore and maintain cedar shake. 99% of the cedar roofing replacement jobs BCG has worked on were incorrectly installed by the original roofing company.

With over 20 years of experience, Braswell Construction Group installs shake roofing correctly the first time. BCG offers premium shake roofing options for customers wanting to improve the look and function of their home. Additionally, there are different grades of cedar shake and different manufacturers most of which produce inferior products as compared to the products BCG uses. The expanding category of synthetic roofing products cater to homeowners, builders, and remodelers who prefer renewable resources that come with the advantage of extreme durability and longevity yet want the look of natural shake roofs.

Advanced materials and manufacturing technologies give the synthetic products better resistance to weathering, greater durability, and longer lifespans than real cedar, according to manufacturers. "The material is mimicked to obtain efficiency and also longer life over the natural product," says Chris Braswell, owner of BCG.

BCG is recognized as a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor by DaVinci Roofscapes. The program, sponsored by DaVinci RoofScapes, was established to facilitate relations with select contractors in recognition of their expertise and experience in installing and maintaining DaVinci synthetic shake roofing systems. This esteemed accolade and elite status of being named a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor recognizes a heightened level of expertise and experience in installing DaVinci roofing systems.

The Power of DaVinci's Synthetic Shake

Roofing professionals know that top manufacturers let their materials speak for themselves, and that is exactly what DaVinci Roofscapes has done since they originated back in 1997. "DaVinci offers a superior quality of product that strikes the balance between high-end luxury design and stunningly modern appearances that are made to last," says Chris Braswell, CEO of Braswell Construction Group. DaVinci's focus on creating beautiful appearances that last longer than the average tile is what makes them a preferred partner with roofing companies all around the United States.

Earlier variations of shake shingles from other brands have slowly become less popular over time, but DaVinci aims to bring it back into the spotlight with a proprietary line of polymer-based composite cedar shake tiles. Their compelling synthetic line offers exactly what customers expect-a stunning appearance and a long lifespan. It pairs the appearance of genuine cedar shingles with even more durability than natural materials currently offer.

DaVinci's Synthetic Shake preserves its beautiful color, even after exposure to the elements. To the delight of homeowners, these shingles are ideal for withstanding a long list of problems caused by nature, including hazards associated with wind, hail, moss, tree falls, and drastic temperature changes.

The Synthetic Shake line has proven its durability and security through a comprehensive series of flame tests, including intermittent, spread, and burning brand tests. These shingles proudly received a Class A rating in the roof fire ratings offered by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), making them a cut above the rest. Able to resist spreading flames, fire penetration, and recurring intermittent flames, DaVinci offers yet another remarkable product designed to keep homeowners safe.

Ideal for homeowners in different climates, DaVinci's Synthetic Shake is built to last no matter what life brings. Available in both single-width and multi-width varieties, the Synthetic Shake line is a compelling example of yet another wonderful DaVinci Roofscapes product. Homeowners can enjoy these shingles in a range of color schemes that covers everything from the subtle Chesapeake all the way to the DaVinci-coined Fancy Shake. Already, the reviews agree that this product is a new age for synthetic shakes in roofing, and DaVinci is changing the way that we view them with these resilient and aesthetically pleasing materials.

About DaVinci Roofscapes:

DaVinci Roofscapes is a roofing manufacturer that wants to make the roofing industry better one roof at a time. Committed to natural looks and styles, they provide materials that make homes look gorgeous, offering any home an instant upgrade. Bringing together natural beauty, exceptional performance, and a long-lasting design, they are able to meet the needs of consumers living in a wide range of different environments. As game-changers in the industry, they can bring together years of experience with innovative designs to create products that look great and perform even better.

About Braswell Construction Group:

Braswell Construction Group is a leader in specialty roofing and a DaVinci Roofer Masterpiece Contractor. BCG has been a recipient of the prestigious DaVinci Project of the Year Award Winner multiple times, an award that is only given to three roofing specialists nationwide.

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from many Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Greensboro/Lake Oconee, Augusta, Athens, Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Cumming, Gainesville, Milton, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Buckhead, metro Atlanta, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

