San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - milestoneBased, the first company to develop a blockchain DAO and smart contracts platform to dramatically improve the collaboration process between startups and investors, has announced the launch of "Grants for Roadmaps." Under this program, up to three grants of $20,000 will be awarded to the best qualified startup projects every quarter starting in July, 2022. A total of $250,000 USD is available for up to 12 startups over the next four quarters.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8959/131008_microsoftteams-image%20(1).png

To qualify, a startup must list their project's roadmap/milestones on the milestoneBased platform and fill out a grant entry form https://milestonebased.com/grant.

Judges will choose the winners based on the quality of the roadmap, the business idea, the team, and the potential to scale and grow.

In addition to the grant money, winners will receive a host of complementary benefits such as mentorship, discounts on services such as security audits or token/company acceleration services, and assistance with follow-on funding from milestoneBased partner companies including Applicature, Mempool Ventures and Vidma.

All companies listed on the milestoneBased platform receive standard white glove roadmap and milestone listing help, access to the platform's community of investors for funding opportunities, and features such as Investor Memo best practice guidance.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8959/131008_microsoftteams-image.png

For more information and to sign up go to https://milestonebased.com/grant.

About milestoneBased:

milestoneBased is on a mission to fix a legacy system of VC capital inefficiency by revolutionizing collaboration on milestone management between crypto investors and startups. We are the first company to leverage a blockchain DAO and escrow smart contract capabilities, in an automated governance and milestone achievement management decentralized tech platform. Early-stage investors achieve greater capital and process efficiency, improved security and transparency, and data-driven insights, for a faster path to liquidity and monetization of deployed funds. Startup teams get access to an investor community and become milestone focused and motivated for strengthened performance. www.milestonebased.com

