Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Wer zuerst kommt, mahlt zuerst! - Wirklich große Kaufchance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5SS ISIN: BMG889121031 Ticker-Symbol: 0RP 
Frankfurt
15.07.22
08:00 Uhr
0,680 Euro
-0,085
-11,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6950,76522:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2022 | 22:17
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.: Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Resignation of CEO

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.(Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough immunotherapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announces that the Board of Directors has accepted the voluntary resignation of Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Board director, effective as of August 1, 2022. Dr. Shailubhai resigned for personal reasons, and his resignation is not related to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

The Board has appointed Gabriele Cerrone, Executive Chairman of Tiziana, as interim Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through this period of transition. The Board will begin a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer immediately.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Kunwar for his many years of exceptional service to Tiziana and his commitment to our vision in providing locally acting antibody therapies to patients with unmet needs," said Gabriele Cerrone, Executive Chairman of Tiziana. "We wish Kunwar well in his future endeavors. We continue to advance our foralumab clinical development programs as planned, and will provide a progress update in due course," he added.

About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Hana Malik, Business Development,
and Investor Relations Manager
+44

Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com


TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.