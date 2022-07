1791 Management LLC: Today 1791 Releases Exhibits Sent to Regulators Regarding Engaged Capital's Involvement in Underwriting Black Rifle Coffee's de-Spac IPO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm representing large institutional investors, today released the exhibits sent to regulators regarding Engaged Capital's involvement in underwriting Black Rifle Coffee's de-SPAC IPO. 1791 outlines Engaged Capital's potential liability for Black Rifle shareholder losses under the Securities Act of 1933 Section 11 and Exchange Act of 1934.

Exhibits are available here:

Exhibits Sent to Regulators - Re: Engaged Capital's Involvement in Underwriting BRCC's de-SPAC IPO

