Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Stark gegen den Strom… Warum am Montag eine Position?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2022 | 19:58
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: Xinjiang, a hub in Belt and Road cooperation

BEIJING, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is China's bridge to Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, owing to its strategic location as the country's westernmost frontier.