Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2022) - IRALOGIX, a leading provider of cloud-based technology is changing the retirement industry with their engagement-focused IRA program which helps foster tax-deferred growth, whereby contributors only need to start contributing when they start taking distributions at age 72.





"Many platforms and financial agencies fail to enable financial institution clients to make available the highest quality products regardless of account size or type which becomes a problem," says Joe Hipsky, Co-Founder and CSO.

Hipsky further points out that investing in an IRA comes with a four-pronged benefit. Saving for retirement offers four key benefits. IRAs are accessible and easily set up. IRA tax breaks are also immediately accessible, although users may defer it for their retirement, but the biggest benefit of all is that the IRA exclusively belongs to the specific individual.

Having an account with the IRA should mean that individuals are able to manage their funds individually, which goes to show how the current system being utilized is archaic and in need of an upgrade.

Sensing the potential that the IRA segment holds, Joe co-founded IRALOGIX, which he describes as having a front-row seat to the fast-changing retirement industry. IRALOGIX's technology has been designed to work alongside and without disruption to existing system infrastructure-most of which is at least 20 years old. The company strives not only to modernize these systems but are revolutionizing them with new technologies such as trading tech platforms and giving the power of control back to IRA account holders.

Designed to liberate IRA concerns from the inflexibility and expensive costs of old legacy tech, IRALOGIX focuses on reducing administrative burdens while bringing benefits such as growing existing IRA revenue.

With such innovations underway, the outlook for the retirement industry is changing quickly. What used to be solely under the control of the government and economy is now moving forward with the times that calls for continued growth and development.

