Neeyamo, a technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solution provider, has announced its expansion into Italy.

Neeyamo Announces Its Latest Expansion in Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)

Launching a new office in Italy is part of the global expansion strategy that has already seen the successful establishment of offices across major European countries, including England, Germany, and France.

The strategic location and the business opportunities in Italy will further solidify Neeyamo's ability to provide a multi-country ecosystem to its customers. The entry into the Italian market through a local presence and strategic alliances will provide Neeyamo with the capacity and skills needed to expand its network, sales, and operational capability.

Neeyamo's single global engine is designed to serve clients in 180+ countries, and the increasing global presence aids in providing localized and multilingual support.

"Following a steady increase in our presence in APAC and Latin America, Neeyamo's global expansion team is busy establishing a presence in all major European markets to support our business development efforts and operational capability in Europe," said Vivek Khanna, Chief Client Partner, Neeyamo. "This is the start of our foray into central and eastern Europe as we look to introduce our world-class products to new audiences."

Neeyamo collaborates with multinational organizations to formulate its global expansion strategy to satisfy client requirements and venture into unexplored geographies.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 180+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

