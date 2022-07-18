The initiatives will support recycling processes, manufacturing perovskite PV cells, boosting thin-film cadmium telluride module manufacturing, and creating easier and more effective pathways to commercialization.From pv magazine USA Through the Department of Energy (DOE) the Biden Administration has announced a commitment of $56 million to spur domestic manufacturing and recycling of solar modules, with DOE announcing another $18 million to be directed toward overcoming challenges to commercialization for department-backed technologies. According to DOE, the manufacturing and recycling funding ...

