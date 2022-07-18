Limerston Capital LLP ("Limerston Capital") is pleased to announce that Limerston Capital Partners I, L.P. portfolio company Trinity Homecare Holdings Limited ("Trinity Homecare" or the "Group") has completed the acquisition of Premier Homecare, further expanding the Group.

With the support of financial sponsor Limerston Capital, Trinity Homecare has successfully completed the acquisition of Bristol-based Premier Homecare, which delivers high quality domiciliary and live-in care services to customers in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and neighbouring regions. The business works hard to enable countless people to remain living independently within the comforts of their own home and, together with Trinity Homecare, will bolster its nationwide offering of excellent home care services.

Trinity Homecare is a leading UK private pay home care business providing long-term live-in care and hourly domiciliary care. Limerston Capital works closely with the Trinity Homecare team to support acquisitions Premier Homecare is it's 6th following the recent additions of Berkley Home Health and Everycare and operational improvements, notably the Group's systems, using data analysis to drive the marketing strategy and the route to market.

John Cahill, CEO of Trinity Homecare Group said, "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Premier Homecare, which marks another milestone in our growth plan to become the leading private care provider in the UK. With Premier Homecare, Trinity has a leading presence in the Southwest, strengthening our position in the UK private pay homecare market. We look forward to working with the Premier team and continuing to provide best in class care services, with the support of Limerston Capital."

Martim Avillez, Founding Partner of Limerston Capital said, "Trinity Homecare's acquisition of Premier Homecare is the 6th bolt-on supported by Limerston Capital, further building the Group's leading private pay homecare business in the UK. We are committed to providing the best service in the industry and retaining the highest care quality ratings, so we continue to invest significantly in people and processes, supporting them with market leading technology and systems."

Trinity Homecare Group was advised by Harrison Clark Rickerbys Limited and Hazelwoods LLP.

-ends-

About Limerston Capital

Founded in 2015 by James Paget, João Rosa and Martim Avillez, London based Limerston Capital pursues control investments in UK mid-market companies and seeks to create value through the firm's buy-and-build and operationally focused model. The firm targets businesses with EBITDA of between £5 million and £15 million that have a solid value proposition, but have potential for operational improvements, have mispriced underlying returns on capital and provide opportunities for strategic repositioning via consolidation.

www.limerstoncap.com

About Trinity Homecare Group

Trinity Homecare Group is a leading UK private pay home care business providing long-term live-in care across the UK and hourly domiciliary care in London and the Southeast.

www.trinityhomecare.co.uk

Contacts:

For more information

Martim Avillez, Limerston Capital Founding Partner

martim.avillez@limerstoncap.com +44 (0)203 897 1860



Media:

Caroline Villiers cvilliers@keplercomms.com +44 (0)7808 585184

Charlotte Balbirnie cbalbirnie@keplercomms.com +44 (0)7989 528421