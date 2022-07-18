Cargotec Corporation: Hiab receives significant repeat order for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 18 JULY 2022 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a significant repeat order for MOFFETT M8 55 NX truck mounted forklifts in the US. The EUR 16.8 million order was made by one of the country's largest building materials supply companies that also placed a significant order with Hiab in Q1 2022. This order was booked in Cargotec's 2022 Q2 order intake and the units are scheduled to be delivered in Q1 2023.

Our customer's focus on the consumer and professional contractor segments, and the development of new, efficient delivery models are increasing the demand for delivery capacity and fleet requirements. We are very proud that the reliability of MOFFETT has been a crucial part of the company's success in a competitive industry. The order is a statement of the continued trust and long-term partnership with Hiab," says Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager, Strategic Accounts, Hiab.

"We can now deliver MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts that are fully assembled in the USA at our Streetsboro facility. Soon, we will also introduce the eSeries in the US that offers the same performance without any emissions," says Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab.

The truck mounted forklift model ordered is the M8 55 NXwith a moving mast and a lifting capacity of 5,500 lbs, some units will be delivered with 4-way steering for negotiating tight access areas with long loads. The MOFFETT M8 55 NX can transfer heavy loads quickly and safely, even across challenging terrain. While it is incredibly powerful, it is still compact enough to be carried on a wide variety of truck and trailer classes. All MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts are compliant with Tier 4 emission standards in North America & Canada and European Stage V regulations.

All MOFFETT M8 NXs are delivered with connectivity enabled and premium access to HiConnectfor two years. HiConnect Premium provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation, and condition that can be used to optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime.

Further information:



Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab, m: +1 419 322 8618, jani.koskinen@hiab.com



Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab, m: +49 172 418 9838, jann.hansen@hiab.com



Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com







