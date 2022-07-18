Male, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Race Kingdom (ATOZ) on July 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ATOZ/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Innovating metaverse racing with futuristic features, Race Kingdom (ATOZ) builds a future of racing events that simulates the real world, in which players can buy, train, and breed their own creatures while earning rewards just by racing. Its native token ATOZ has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:25 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Race Kingdom

The Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is an Ethereum compliant cryptographic token. It acts as both a currency on the Race Kingdom platform and an independent store of value that can be traded. Launching in the fall of this year, Race Kingdom is a play-to-earn game that aims to unite all aspects of play-to-earn racing games by bringing a wide range of exotic NFT creatures and racing arenas for an immersive metaverse experience. The game will be available to all users in multiple languages, including but not limited to English, Arabic, Tagalog, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Portuguese.

There are several ways to earn ATOZ:

Breeding Trading Racing and renting NFT Creatures Hosting races in Arenas Selling analysis and predictions Referral programs Reward programs Bug reporting

Token holders will get early access to the asset drops that will be available for purchase prior to general release. They will also get early access to the platform and will be the first ones invited to test new features.

The story of Race Kingdom is very well constructed to ensure retention. layers can build from over 4 types, 4 rarities and 3000+ unique genesis camels and customize their steed in any way to tackle the challenge ahead. Each camel is specially designed, built, and prepared for every race, and each race the player win, they earn tokens to ramp up their steed to the next level.

Using ERC1155 and Soul Bound Tokens, the player's account and their creatures in game evolve over time. All stats, achievements and customizations done to their creatures will be recorded into the metadata of this NFT allowing for free trade and increase in value of digital assets.

In addition, players can also claim hundreds of rewards through Treasure Chests and earn much more by playing in Race Kingdom.

About ATOZ Token

The Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is a BEP20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the BSC blockchain. It acts as both a currency on the Race Kingdom platform and on independent store of value that can be traded. Using ATOZ for in-game transactions allows for lowering the costs incurred on transaction fees, and keeping them at the bare minimum.

The total supply of ATOZ is 3.7 billion (i.e. 3,700,000,000) tokens, of which 8% is provided for seed round, 12% is provided for private round, 4% is provided for public round, 15% is allocated for the team and operations, 5% is allocated to advisors and ambassadors, 30% is provided for Play-to-Earn, 15% is provided for staking rewards, and the rest 11% is provided for treasury.

The ATOZ token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:25 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022. Investors who are interested in Race Kingdom investment can easily buy and sell ATOZ token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

