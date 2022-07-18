Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable digital products and customer experiences faster, today announced Santiago Martin-Romani will serve as the company's Vice President of Technology Services within Emergn's Global Services organization. Martin-Romani will take on this role as Emergn continues to work with the world's most respected brands to help them build more competitive products and experiences.

Emergn's Technology Services accelerate its clients' ability to build digital products and experiences that customers love. As VP of Technology Services, Martin-Romani will be responsible for demonstrating value to every customer Emergn serves. Martin-Romani's primary responsibility will be overseeing the execution of technology-related services and ensuring delivery excellence for every customer. He will also be responsible for building a strong community of delivery managers dedicated to Emergn's outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow and Quality.

"As an experienced business leader who also has deep experience in technology, Santiago truly bridges the gap between technology and business. He will be an invaluable asset to the leadership team at Emergn," said Alex Adamopoulos, founder and CEO of Emergn. "Santiago has experience in both the commercial and solution side of the delivery process, which will serve our clients well as they look to transform to compete in today's fast-paced, complex environment."

Martin-Romani brings over a decade of experience in senior roles focused on digital transformation, enterprise application portfolio modernization, and software engineering. Most recently, Martin-Romani served as VP of technology and digital transformation for BlackSwan Technologies, an enterprise software organization. Prior to that, Martin-Romani served as a digital transformation partner for WIPRO, a global technology and consulting business. In that role, Martin-Romani was responsible for championing change and digital transformations across Fortune 500 and scale-ups in banking, FinTech and insurance. Martin-Romani holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the London Business School and a Master in Telecommunication Engineering from the Polytechnical University Catalonia.

"I'm passionate about Emergn's mission to help its customers improve the way they work and am eager to bring my experience in the technology and consulting space to our technology services," said Martin-Romani. "I look forward to building upon the success of Emergn and helping our customers with their most pressing technology, delivery and consulting needs."

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world's most respected businesses-including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies-develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product innovation, experience design, product delivery, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn has spent more than a decade perfecting its context-specific and outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow and Quality. This unique approach provides Emergn's clients with the frameworks, models and tools needed to drive lasting, sustainable change to the way they work and transform. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

