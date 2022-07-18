New research from Ireland shows that depleted oil and gas reservoirs may be used to store hydrogen at a cost of $1.29/kg. According to the researchers, underground hydrogen storage may benefit from the technological maturity of the geologic storage of natural gas and CO2, which are associated with decades of established knowledge.A group of scientists led by the Dublin City University in Ireland has analyzed the prospects of underground hydrogen storage (UHS) in geological formations in a comprehensive review and has found that depleted oil and gas reservoirs are the cheapest options. In addition ...

