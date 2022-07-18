Anzeige
Montag, 18.07.2022
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
WKN: A0DJ58 ISIN: GB00B02J6398 
Tradegate
18.07.22
12:51 Uhr
21,200 Euro
-2,000
-8,62 %
18.07.2022 | 11:41
Admiral Group PLC: Admiral Group appoints Keith Davies as Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

18 July 2022

Admiral Group appoints Keith Davies as Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

Admiral Group Plc ("Admiral") announces the appointment of Keith Davies as Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer with effect from September 2022. Keith will be responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing Admiral's Risk and Compliance functions and frameworks in ways that support the safe delivery of Admiral's strategic objectives. Keith will report into Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Admiral's Group CEO.

Keith has extensive experience in risk management and compliance and joins from Federated Hermes Limited where he was Chief Risk & Compliance Officer. Before joining Federated Hermes in 2020, Keith was the Chief Risk and Resilience Officer for M&G Plc ("M&G") where he was a member of the Executive Committee that prepared M&G for its de-merger from Prudential Plc ("Prudential"). Keith held a number of other senior roles within the Prudential Group, including the Group-wide Head of Internal Audit, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer for M&G Prudential and Prudential UK Insurance Business, and Chief Risk Officer for the Group's Treasury and Portfolio Management businesses.

Prior to joining Prudential, Keith worked in risk management and audit at Standard Chartered, Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank. He also spent two years within the Policy team at the Financial Services Authority. Keith is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committees for two Admiral entities Admiral Insurance Company Limited AICL and Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited.

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral Group, said: "I am thrilled that Keith will be joining us later this year as he has a wealth of risk management experience and a strong track record for building global risk oversight models. Keith not only understands our strategy, but shares our ambition and values. I believe that he will be an excellent addition to the management team and look forward to working together."

Enquiries
Media
Addy FrederickAddy.Frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk+44 (0)7436035615
Investors/ Analysts
Marisja KocznurInvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk


