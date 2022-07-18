Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTH wholesale network agreement with ETB in Bogota

Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTHwholesale network agreement with ETB in Bogota

Luxembourg, July18, 2022 - Millicomannounces that its operation in Colombia").

Under the terms of the agreement, Tigo Colombiawill be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and small business customers using ETB's fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") network, which covers 1.5 million homes in Bogota.

When combined with Tigo Colombia's own network infrastructure as well as its other existing wholesale agreements, the landmark partnership with ETB will allow Tigo to reach the vast majority of potential customers in Bogota, the largest city in Colombia. This represents an increase of more than 20% in Tigo Colombia's commercial footprint for its suite of Home services.

