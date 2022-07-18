Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
18.07.22
12:26 Uhr
12,870 Euro
+0,385
+3,08 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,37513,91013:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2022 | 13:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTH wholesale network agreement with ETB in Bogota

Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTHwholesale network agreement with ETB in Bogota

Luxembourg, July18, 2022 - Millicomannounces that its operation in Colombia").

Under the terms of the agreement, Tigo Colombiawill be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and small business customers using ETB's fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") network, which covers 1.5 million homes in Bogota.

When combined with Tigo Colombia's own network infrastructure as well as its other existing wholesale agreements, the landmark partnership with ETB will allow Tigo to reach the vast majority of potential customers in Bogota, the largest city in Colombia. This represents an increase of more than 20% in Tigo Colombia's commercial footprint for its suite of Home services.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTH wholesale network agreement with ETB in Bogota_071722 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4172ded9-6230-49a8-8629-b3e7eeddbfd8)

MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.