Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report initial diamond drill results from the Eagle area on its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are for the first two (2) diamond drill holes completed to test the Eagle 020 Target, a potential steep feeder structure for the shallow dipping Eagle Zone. Drill holes DDH22-023 and DDH22-024 intersected near-surface gold mineralization immediately on collaring in recoverable bedrock, locating a previously unrecognized gold mineralized structure that parallels the 020 Target.

Highlights of the drilling results include:

Near-surface drill intersections of 8.41 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 12.0 meters ("m"), including 11.85 gpt gold over 7.7 m; and 3.86 gpt gold over 9.0 m, including 6.04 gpt Au over 4.5 m, commencing at 27 m and 51 m downhole depths, respectively. These gold intersections are immediately below the Royal Shear regional scale fault zone and are not exposed at surface.

including and including commencing at 27 m and 51 m downhole depths, respectively. These gold intersections are immediately below the Royal Shear regional scale fault zone and are not exposed at surface. In addition, deeper drill intersections in these same two holes on trend with the 020 Target returned 8.43 gpt gold over 3.9 m, 5.99 gpt gold over 4.2 m, and 9.57 gpt gold over 1.6 m, extending the 020 Target strike length.

"Drilling at the Eagle area continues to deliver unexpected and encouraging surprises," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "These new wide intersections are located in the same structural setting as the steeper dipping Imperial Zone located over 750 metres northwest in the footwall of the Royal Shear Fault."

As of last week, the Company has completed 1,950 m of the proposed 8,000 m diamond drill program. The location of the initial nine (9) diamond drill holes in the 020 Target area are shown in Figure 1. The 2022 diamond drill assay results are summarized in Table 1 below. Assays are pending for seven (7) of the completed holes. The complete tabulation of RC drilling and the 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

A total of 459 diamond drill core samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Core logging and sampling is progressing well, and samples continue to be submitted to the assay laboratory on a bi-weekly basis. Assay results will continue to be reported when received.

Gold intersections and surface exposures in the Reliance Property are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed quartz-rich cataclastite breccia and brecciated vein sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle 020 Zone Diamond Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/131106_442802f1a4d5aaf4_002full.jpg





Table 1: Eagle 020 Zone 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/131106_442802f1a4d5aaf4_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131106