HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has signed a multi-year deal to drive the modernization of DSM's core IT business systems and transition to a product-based IT operating model. HCL will help accelerate the digital transformation of DSM, a purpose-led science-based global leader in health, nutrition and bioscience, with a cloud-first strategy, agile delivery and next-generation security and network practice. By creating a seamlessly connected group-wide digital work environment, HCL will support DSM's sustainable product innovation efforts and growth ambitions.

"To underpin DSM's strategy and our purpose to improve the health of people and the planet, we are in the midst of a digital transformation so that we can better serve our customers," said Ipek Ozsuer, DSM's Chief Digital Officer. "We wanted to transition from a multi-vendor landscape and work with a sole integration partner that has the deep expertise to help drive our digital ambitions. HCL shares DSM's values in placing sustainability at the heart of our digital roadmap, making them an ideal transformation partner."

HCL's Fenix 2.0 digital execution framework will drive best practices and accelerate transformation at scale across DSM's business units and product lines. Through harnessing next-generation automation and analytics, HCL plans to enhance IT service delivery for approximately 18,000 end users across 200 sites in more than 50 countries.

"We're delighted DSM chose HCL to support its digital transformation," said Ashish Kumar Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, Europe and Africa, HCL Technologies. "DSM is a pioneer in responsible business and led by a purpose that is very much aligned with HCL's own culture, values, and commitment supporting our global communities. This engagement is a testament to our successful track record in working closely with clients to support digital transformation across their business."

