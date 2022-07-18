First-line combination of arsenic trioxide and prednisone in cGvHD showed an Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 6 months of 75%, allowing rapid corticosteroid tapering.

Skin and eating disorders significantly improved whereas other dimensions of quality of life did not change.

In murine models of cGvHD, arsenic trioxide (ATO) increases oxidative stress and regulates T and B cell populations and macrophage polarization.

Medsenic, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of new indications and formulations of arsenic salts for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, announced today a new publication in Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, the official Journal of ASTCT (American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy) that provides insights from its drug Arscimed, a GMP intravenous formulation of arsenic trioxide, in patients with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease(cGvHD).

High response rate and corticosteroid sparing with arsenic trioxide-based first-line therapy in cGvHD after allo-HSCT Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Official Publication of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (astctjournal.org)

"This Phase II study shows a growing body of data demonstrating the robust response generated by the first-line combination of our arsenic product Arscimed and corticosteroids and how it is associated with a high clinical response rate and rapid CS sparing in cGvHD after previous allo-HSCT. These excellent results are a promising step forward to the management of patients with cGvHD, a rare, complex and extremely debilitating autoimmune disease affecting over 40,000 people worldwide and for which there is no satisfactory treatment. We look forward to confirming its efficacy in a Phase III study as well as its significant impact on improving the quality of life of cGvHD patients" said Prof. François Rieger, President and co-founder of Medsenic

The primary endpoint of this prospective Phase II multicentre, non-randomised study was the improvement of treatment response, i.e., complete or partial disease remission 6 months after cGvHD diagnosis, with the active ingredient ATO in combination with prednisone, with or without cyclosporine.

Back in May 2022, Medsenic received positive pre-IND response from FDA to initiate a Phase III Clinical Study in cGvHD, with an oral formulation of ATO (OATO, chosen commercial name: ArsciCor).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005461/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact NewCap

Annie-Florence Loyer

afloyer@newcap.fr

+33 6 88 20 35 59