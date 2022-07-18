The REMC Limited unit of Indian Railways has invited bids to install 1 GW of renewable power projects, with or without storage, for round-the-clock power supply to different zonal railways. It has also tendered the installation of a cumulative 1.548 GW of land-based solar plants near the traction sub-stations across various zonal railways. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.From pv magazine India REMC Limited, on behalf of Indian Railways, has invited bids to install 1 GW of grid-connected renewable power projects, with or without energy storage systems (ESS), for a ...

