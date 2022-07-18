Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F640 ISIN: GI000A0F6407 Ticker-Symbol: C8V 
Tradegate
18.07.22
08:11 Uhr
1,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
888 HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
888 HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7601,80014:26
1,7701,81010:19
PR Newswire
18.07.2022 | 14:10
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beach Point Capital Management Provides Financing for the Acquisition of 888 Holdings' Bingo Businesses by Saphalata Holdings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management announced it provided the debt financing for the acquisition of 888 Holdings' B2C and B2B bingo businesses by Saphalata Holdings, a member of the Broadway Gaming group, for $46 million.

888 Holdings is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies with brands such as 888, William Hill, Mr. Green and SI Sportsbook, and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Saphalata Holdings is part of Broadway Gaming group, an online gaming company specializing in bingo and casino games.

Michael Haynes, Head of Private Credit at Beach Point Capital Management said, "The online betting and gaming sector is a fast-growing industry where Beach Point has deep expertise, and we were pleased to be able to couple that knowledge with our private credit structuring capabilities to partner with Broadway Gaming group on this strategic transaction."

David Butler, CEO of Broadway Gaming, said, "We are thrilled to be acquiring this business as we expand our presence in the vibrant U.K. market and appreciate the thoughtfulness and agility with which the team at Beach Point was able to work with us to develop this bespoke financing facility to enable us to execute our strategic vision."

About Beach Point Capital Management
Beach Point Capital Management is a Santa Monica, California based investment manager specializing in credit-related investments. The firm employs a flexible, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach and focuses on complex and less followed opportunities. As of June 30, 2022, Beach Point manages over $15 billion in AUM on behalf of sophisticated global institutional investors and has offices in California, New York, London, and Dublin.

Press Contact
Beach Point Capital Management
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson
203.273.7935 / jclarkson@prosek.com

888 HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.