Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carla Matheson (CPA, CA), as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 15, 2022.

Matheson comes to Coho with significant executive experience. Matheson was previously the CFO of Tiny Capital, a leading venture firm that specializes in the acquisition of innovative and disruptive companies. Matheson has experience acquiring and managing high growth companies and currently serves as a director of two reporting issuers. Matheson holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria and a Masters of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

"Coho is a growth company with a dynamic senior leadership team. We are excited for Carla to be joining us and look forward to her driving the business to even greater success," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho.

Matheson added, "It is exciting to join Coho at such a pivotal time. I look forward to supporting the leadership team and their vision for Coho's future growth".

Resignation of Ravinder Kang

Coho's prior CFO, Ravinder Kang (CPA, CA), has resigned effective July 15th, 2022. Andrew Barnes has been appointed as interim CFO and will serve until Matheson begins the following month.

"We would like to thank Mr. Kang for his work with Coho," said Barnes. "Ravinder provided Coho with experience and financial leadership, supporting Coho in its early days and on through to its recent public listing."

Grant of RSUs

Coho's Board has also approved the grant of 400,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Matheson, effective August 15, 2022. The RSUs will fully vest one year from the date of grant. Once vested , each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company. The RSUs will be granted pursuant and subject to the terms of Coho's omnibus incentive plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

