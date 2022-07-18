Viking Energy Group, Inc.: Viking Energy Provides Update on Patent for Medical Waste Treatment Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) (" Viking " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Ozone Technology, LLC (" Viking Ozone "), was advised that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued an Office Action in Viking Ozone's pending patent application covering multi-chamber medical waste treatment systems and methods, wherein a number of claims have been found by the Patent office to be allowable. After Amendment and Response, an issued patent will likely follow. This covers Viking Ozone's proprietary methods and devices utilizing Ozone-based treatments. Viking is expected to use this technology in their expansion into medical waste treatment field internationally.

Based in Houston, Texas, Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through various majority-owned subsidiaries, Viking provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and owns a majority interest in entities with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary: (i) Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) Open Conductor Detection systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vikingenergygroup.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Viking's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

