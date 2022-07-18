Event Sponsor Experian Reaffirms Commitment to Expand Financial Literacy, Equity, and Inclusion

Experian and the National Urban League join forces with multi-platinum hip-hop artist, activist, and influencer Lecrae for a high-energy financial education forum, "Protect The Bag Live The Keys to Building Black Wealth." Part of the National Urban League's upcoming 2022 Conference, the live, in-person event is set for Friday, July 22, from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm, at the Washington Convention Center, Rm 147A.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005281/en/

In partnership with Experian, Grammy award-winning artist, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, and philanthropist Lecrae headlines the "Protect The Bag Live The Keys to Building Black Wealth" event at the National Urban League 2022 Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the parlance of hip-hop, "protect the bag" means safeguarding those hard-earned dollars and growing your "bag" through disciplined spending and smart investing. It's the title and inspiration for Lecrae's six-part YouTube series on financial health, produced in partnership with Experian. For this exclusive live event, Lecrae and an esteemed group of finance experts and business leaders share insights on wealth building and financial empowerment regardless of income.

"The National Urban League is proud to continue our rewarding partnership with Experian with the 'Protect the Bag Live' event featuring Lecrae, one of the most inspirational and relevant figures in contemporary Black culture," said National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. "Financial literacy, equity, and inclusion are paramount concerns for African Americans and essential to closing the wealth gap that threatens to roll back so much hard-earned progress. Lecrae is an authentic voice and a messenger of aspiration and possibilities. The National Urban League looks forward to the artist sharing his thoughts on economic empowerment with our conference audience."

TheProtect the Bag Live" event is part of an ongoing partnership between the influential civil rights organization and the nation's leading credit and financial services firm. The joint effort launched in 2021 and focuses on inclusive credit scoring, education, and other financial tools to create a more equitable landscape for Black entrepreneurs, potential homeowners, and families.

Experian works with National Urban League affiliates and the communities they serve around the country to improve access to financial and credit tools and resources and unlock opportunities for economic advancement.

"Fair and equitable access to financial tools and resources is key to Experian's mission. Working with Lecrae and the National Urban League, we are empowering African American consumers with even more control of their financial future. We are honored to partner with Marc Morial and the National Urban League to drive positive change, thus helping our community achieve their personal financial goals and ultimately build generational wealth," said Wil Lewis, Experian's Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Investing in communities is a crucial pillar of Experian's Corporate Social Responsibility program. The partnerships with Lecrae and the National Urban League are part of Experian's United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

The National Urban League Conference is the nation's largest and most influential civil rights and urban advocacy event of the year, bringing together business, government, and social advocacy leaders to explore the issues that profoundly impact Black Americans. After two years as an exclusively virtual event, the 2022 conference is a hybrid affair featuring a full slate of in-person programming conducted onsite in Washington, D.C., from July 20-23, along with a robust online component.

About National Urban League

The National Urban Leagueis a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 92 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Lecrae

A Multi Grammy Award-winning platinum selling artist, Lecrae has evolved into a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, and philanthropist. He is the co-owner/co-founder/president of Atlanta based record label, Reach Records. He made history as the first artist to have a #1 Album on both the Billboard Top 200 and Gospel Charts simultaneously! His first book, Unashamed is a New York Times best-seller! In 2021, he released his second book, I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith, a new album Restoration, and The Road To Restoration, a 3-part video narrative and a prelude to his forthcoming documentary. Restoration is more than an album, a book, or documentary, he is involved and partnered in several community initiatives that are rebuilding the west-side of Metro Atlanta. Learn more at www.lecrae.com or follow him on social media @Lecrae.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005281/en/

Contacts:

For National Urban League

Teresa Candori, Senior Director of Media Relations and Communications

tcandori@nul.org

For Experian

Victoria Lim, Senior Manager of External Communications

Victoria.lim@experian.com