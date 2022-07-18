Transparency Market Research: Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market to attain value of US$ 2 Bn by 2026, TMR Study

Key role of pharma companies to fill gaps in terms of launch of precise drugs, NATP status for specific drugs, and meet unfulfilled clinical requirements to stir global market for anticoagulant reversal drugs

FDA approval of AndeXXa for factor Xa inhibitors strongly influences growth of North America anticoagulant reversal drugs market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the anticoagulant reversal drugs market to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation among the expanding older population, increase in incidence of intracranial haemorrhage and gastrointestinal haemorrhage, and growing number of warfarin therapy that requires reversal agents are some key factors propelling the anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Substantial use of vitamin K for reversal of warfarin anticoagulation therapy is creating ample opportunities in anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Significant demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs for the growing number of warfarin therapy administered for blood clotting due to accidents, medical conditions fuels the growth of anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Increasing focus of anticoagulant reversal drugs manufacturers to develop precise drugs for reversal of action of anticoagulants, provide new technology add-on payment (NTAP) status to specific drugs, and meet unfulfilled clinical requirements owing to absence of specific drugs for anticoagulant reversal benefits the anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Key Findings of the Report

Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, gastrointestinal haemorrhage, and intracranial haemorrhage is creating demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs world over

Vitamin K product segment led the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017. Increasing use of vitamin K for reversal of warfarin anticoagulation therapy is the primary factor fuelling the product segment. Leaning for vitamin K for treatment of warfarin associated haemorrhage in the U.S. strengthens the growth of vitamin K product segment.

AndeXXa is anticipated to emerge as significant product segment in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in the upcoming years. Recognition of AndeXXa as the first approved drug for the reversal effect of factor Xa inhibitors provides impetus to AndeXXa product segment. Estimations of large number of hospital admissions that will require antidote for factor Xa inhibitors to provide impetus to AndeXXa product segment.

Prospects of new product approvals for factor Xa inhibitors to create growth opportunities in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market

Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment led the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Leaning of manufacturing companies to supply anticoagulant drugs to hospital pharmacies for maximum sales fuels the growth of hospital pharmacies distribution channel anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Led by the U.S., North America dominated the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017. FDA approval for AndeXXa with a high target population for the drug in the U.S. strengthens growth of North America anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

dominated the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in 2017. FDA approval for AndeXXa with a high target population for the drug in the U.S. strengthens growth of anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Robust clinical trials for FDA approval for first-time anticoagulant reversal drugs is a key growth strategy of leading players in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Growth Drivers

Critical role of reversal agents to counter the effects of anticoagulants in life-threatening situations drives the anticoagulant reversal drugs market

Clinical use of anticoagulant reversal drugs for increasing incidence of intracranial haemorrhage, gastrointestinal haemorrhage, and cardiac disorders stimulates growth

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the anticoagulant reversal drugs market are;

Pfizer Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CSL Limited

Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Octapharma AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented as follows;

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, by Product

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Vitamin K

Protamine

Tranexmic Acid

Idarucizumab

Andexxa

Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

