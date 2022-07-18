Assisted Walking Devices Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR of 6.4% & To Reach US$ 6.33 Billion During 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing geriatric generation, higher number of accidents and increased elderly population are thriving the Sales of Assisted Walking Devices. North America is forecasted to hold 35.6% of the revenue in the global assisted walking devices market by the end of 2032

NEWARK, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The assisted walking devices market is likely to flourish its growth at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a valuation of USD 6.33 bn by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 3.62 Bn in 2022.

Increased average old age, huge consumer base coupled with increasing incidences and rise in prevalence is summing up and fueling the sales of assisted walking devices like walkers, rollators, knee scooters, wheelchairs etc.

The government financial support and initiatives are also thriving the sales of assisted walking devices. Neurological diseases & injuries are also pushing the demand for assisted walking devices.

Walking assist devices provide balance, support, and ultimately, the subsequent ability to survive independently. The aforementioned factors are responsible for the increasing geriatric population getting attracted to these devices, fueling the demand for assisted walking devices.

Sales of assisted walking devices are attributed to the latest technological integration with the assistive devices that help the disable end users are holding hands with the government and private spaces to adopt these innovative devices that help walking disabled people.

Demand for assisted walking devices has increased from the last forecast period as governments have increased healthcare expenditure and funding for technological integration like the use of robotics in these assistive devices to help the patient.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

According to the assisted walking devices market analysis states that walker segment is the leading vehicle type segment in the assisted walking devices market, attributing to enhanced stability by this equipment, higher mobility and its helping factor in physical activities in physically handicapped individuals.

Gait trainers' segment is expected to witness a maximum CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of cerebral palsy and Parkinson's disease, proliferating spinal injuries. These fuels the sales of assisted walking devices .

North America is forecasted to hold the major revenue in the global Assisted walking devices market by the end of 2032, holding 35.6% of revenue while thriving on triggers like high prevalence of target diseases, such as arthritis, Parkinson's disease, and other chronic disabilities in this region.

"The assisted walking devices market survey explains that the use of platforms like artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics are shaping the trends for the market. The manufacturers look for new innovative ideas to make sure that the end user gets the most of the help. The high number of accidents happening leads to the use of these devices more often. Introduction of the latest advanced mobility scooters, automated rollators and transfer lifts." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Assisted walking devices market has various key competitors that focus on expanding their supply chain while expanding the sales channel. The key competitors focus on advancing technology and experimenting with the latest tools to deliver better convenience. This makes the competitive landscape more dynamic and versatile, owing to the expansion of assisted walking devices market size.

Key Segments Covered in Assisted walking devices Industry Research

By Product Type:

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Gait Trainers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

