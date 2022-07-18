Aptean Inc.: Aptean Strengthens Its Strategic Network in the DACH Region

New partnership with TechVolution brings Aptean's solutions to medical technology companies in Switzerland

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2022, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the expansion of its partner network in the Swiss market with IT service provider TechVolution GmbH, which specializes in medical technology.



Switzerland is an important market for Aptean in Europe and Aptean is excited to announce the rollout of a number of ERP and MES solutions to the Swiss market. Oxaion ERP, RS2 ERP and Syncos MES are already established brands in the German and Austrian markets and, with the extension of these solutions to Switzerland, Aptean is able to fully support companies in the DACH region.

Regulatory requirements and strong interest from Swiss companies for locally available contacts led to the decision to bring a Swiss partner on board. Initially, Aptean and its partners will focus on its oxaion ERP brand and the medical technology market in Switzerland.

With TechVolution GmbH, based in Allschwil in the Basel region, Aptean has gained an important partner with extensive expertise in regulatory requirements, digitization and market support in the medical technology industry. Like Aptean, TechVolution also specializes in the requirements of medium-sized companies and start-ups.

In addition to acquiring new customers, TechVolution will focus primarily on consulting and the implementation of oxaion easy Medizintechnik at Swiss companies.

"With this new partnership, Aptean will be able to serve Swiss customers regionally with even more proximity, and above all, strong industry-specific expertise," said Herbert Feuchtinger, General Manager, Aptean DACH.

