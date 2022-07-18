betFIRST Adds New Provider Spinomenal

Selected Spinomenal games are now available at betFIRST Casino

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST - a leading Belgian casino site - have added Spinomenal to their selection of game providers.



betFIRST is known as an exceptional Belgian site for all-round gaming and entertainment, in large part due to its considerable offering of casino products. Their commitment to their customers means they are always updating their game library to include titles from the latest and greatest providers in the industry.

Spinomenal are relative newcomers but have already established a growing library of over 100 games, the best of which are now featured on betFIRST Casino. These include Joker Madness, Beer n' Dice and Wildfire Fruits Dice, which align well with the rest of the betFIRST library.

betFIRST's inclusive approach to their product offering means they have one of the most diverse games libraries available, which has helped them become Belgium's favourite online casino.

Daphne Bal, Head of Marketing Services at betFIRST, said: "We are always working to deliver a slick and, above all, entertaining experience to all our customers here at betFIRST. Spinomenal's games are the ideal match for the rest of our library and will certainly be enjoyed by our many loyal players".

For more information contact pr@betfirst.be.