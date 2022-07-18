Uplift Education: Uplift Atlas, Elevate, and Mighty Receives Accelerating Women's Success and Mastery Honor

Recognition received for achieving parity in computer science enrollment efforts for young women.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Uplift Education was recognized as a member of the inaugural Accelerating Women's Success and Mastery (AWSM) in Computer Science Honor Roll at the 2022 We Teach CS Summit. Uplift Atlas, Elevate, and Mighty achieved this award because young women made up at least 50% of computer science (CS) course enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year. The statewide average is just 27%.

This limited exposure to computer science for young women in high school contributes to under-representation in the workforce as well. In the United States, just 27% of all computing jobs are held by women. In Texas alone, there are almost 65,000 open computing jobs available with an average salary of $94,779.

"This recognition is important to our school because it is a huge indicator of success! Last year the Uplift Elevate M.S leadership team gave our campus priorities the nickname, Operation Blue I.C.E, which represented our mission to drive innovation, community and excellence. The leadership team set a goal to inspire innovation by increasing access to STEM Education via a partnership with NASA Astro Camp and by employing the rigorous principles of the International Baccalaureate curriculum in our Tech Applications and Digital Media courses. As a former female engineer and a self-appointed ambassador of STEM education, this recognition is of significant importance to me. I know from personal experience how underrepresented women are in fields such as engineering and computer science. By providing access, exposure, and representation in these fields starting in K-12 we can change that, and this award is evidence of that", said Niya Wardlaw, Academic Director M.S, Uplift Elevate Preparatory.

"TACC is proud to recognize Uplift Atlas, Elevate, and Mighty as an inaugural member of the AWSM in CS Honor Roll," said Carol Fletcher, director of Expanding Pathways in Computing at The University of Texas at Austin's Texas Advanced Computing Center. "Thanks to your efforts, Uplift Atlas, Elevate, and Mighty are one of less than 100 secondary schools in the state to reach gender parity in CS. Thank you for your 'awesome' leadership and for bringing these opportunities to the young women in your community."

"I liked learning about how all subjects relate to the digital world, especially art, and how techniques can be used to catch other's attention in design and digital campaigns. If I ever chose to go into a marketing career, these tips will be helpful. Also, I can apply the lesson taught in digital media to other subjects improving any digital presentations with the techniques taught in digital media. I can also apply it to my daily life. For example, I can take better and more appealing pictures knowing the rule of thirds and framing", said Uplift Elevate Middle School scholar.

AWSM in CS is a National Science Foundation-funded project focused on increasing the access and participation of young women in computing courses.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 22,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

