Greenhill Towers and Crescent Property Services Reign Victorious at BOMA's 2022 International TOBY Awards

The Codina Partners Greenhill property received The Outstanding Building of the Year award for continued excellence in the Suburban Office Park Mid-Rise Category

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Greenhill Towers, property management by Crescent Property Services, brought home the top prize at The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards Gala on June 28th as part of the 2022 BOMA (Building Owners & Managers Association) International Conference & Expo in Nashville, TN. This year marked the 36th anniversary of the TOBY Awards where the commercial real estate industry honored 14 commercial properties, including Dallas's Greenhill Towers and Jonathan (JJ) Jones, who received his fourth international TOBY-a record-extending number for BOMA Greater Dallas.

To win a BOMA International TOBY Award, a property first must win both local and regional competitions. Judging is based on criteria that include community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs, and overall excellence. A team of industry experts also conducted comprehensive building inspections.

"Our qualification and win are part of the most prestigious and comprehensive program of its kind in the commercial real estate industry. We are honored that BOMA recognizes Greenhill Towers for our community impact, tenant relations, environmental and energy conservation efforts, and emergency preparedness," says JJ Jones. "The competition is truly international, with buildings from China to Canada competing, so winning the top prize sets you apart as best in class globally. Even though it takes a lot of work and effort, we consistently keep our assets operating at a TOBY level year-round by striving to exceed customer service, management, and operational expectations," concluded Jones.

About Greenhill Towers

Greenhill Towers is a one-of-a-kind property, designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander, built by Trammell Crow, and owned by Codina Partners, providing Class A construction quality office space. Located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas, Greenhill Towers is situated at the intersection of Spring Valley and Midway Road, adjacent to The Greenhill School. The property is located less than 1.5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway and one mile from LBJ Freeway (I-635) and is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. It also offers convenient access to DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, and the city's premier residential areas of Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bent Tree, and Glen Abbey Estates.

Greenhill Towers' 278,000 square feet of Class A office space is divided between the 12-story Tower Building and the three-story Garden Building, which occupy a 5.178-acre, irregularly-shaped parcel. Customers and visitors may access the towers and the large common central plaza via interior roads and underground tunnels.

Customers at Greenhill Towers receive award-winning customer service that has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A-List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at https://www.greenhilltowers.com/.

