Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9GF ISIN: US3952591044 Ticker-Symbol: GH3 
Frankfurt
18.07.22
09:11 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENHILL & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENHILL & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,60016:42
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2022 | 16:08
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greenhill Towers and Crescent Property Services Reign Victorious at BOMA's 2022 International TOBY Awards

The Codina Partners Greenhill property received The Outstanding Building of the Year award for continued excellence in the Suburban Office Park Mid-Rise Category

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Greenhill Towers, property management by Crescent Property Services, brought home the top prize at The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards Gala on June 28th as part of the 2022 BOMA (Building Owners & Managers Association) International Conference & Expo in Nashville, TN. This year marked the 36th anniversary of the TOBY Awards where the commercial real estate industry honored 14 commercial properties, including Dallas's Greenhill Towers and Jonathan (JJ) Jones, who received his fourth international TOBY-a record-extending number for BOMA Greater Dallas.

To win a BOMA International TOBY Award, a property first must win both local and regional competitions. Judging is based on criteria that include community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs, and overall excellence. A team of industry experts also conducted comprehensive building inspections.

"Our qualification and win are part of the most prestigious and comprehensive program of its kind in the commercial real estate industry. We are honored that BOMA recognizes Greenhill Towers for our community impact, tenant relations, environmental and energy conservation efforts, and emergency preparedness," says JJ Jones. "The competition is truly international, with buildings from China to Canada competing, so winning the top prize sets you apart as best in class globally. Even though it takes a lot of work and effort, we consistently keep our assets operating at a TOBY level year-round by striving to exceed customer service, management, and operational expectations," concluded Jones.

Crescent Property Services, Monday, July 18, 2022, Press release picture

About Greenhill Towers

Greenhill Towers is a one-of-a-kind property, designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander, built by Trammell Crow, and owned by Codina Partners, providing Class A construction quality office space. Located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas, Greenhill Towers is situated at the intersection of Spring Valley and Midway Road, adjacent to The Greenhill School. The property is located less than 1.5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway and one mile from LBJ Freeway (I-635) and is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. It also offers convenient access to DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, and the city's premier residential areas of Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bent Tree, and Glen Abbey Estates.

Greenhill Towers' 278,000 square feet of Class A office space is divided between the 12-story Tower Building and the three-story Garden Building, which occupy a 5.178-acre, irregularly-shaped parcel. Customers and visitors may access the towers and the large common central plaza via interior roads and underground tunnels.

Customers at Greenhill Towers receive award-winning customer service that has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A-List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at https://www.greenhilltowers.com/.

CONTACT INFORMATION
CP Greenhill LLC
972.392.0660

SOURCE: Crescent Property Services



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708858/Greenhill-Towers-and-Crescent-Property-Services-Reign-Victorious-at-BOMAs-2022-International-TOBY-Awards

GREENHILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.